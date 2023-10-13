Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items at Home Depots across the country

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing multiple charges are he reportedly stole thousands of dollars from Home Depots across the United States, police say.

Ohio Township Police Department said that Antonio Bryant’s car was observed by an officer on patrol. The officer set up surveillance and was able to take Bryant into custody as he was allegedly committing his latest theft.

When Bryant was arrested, he had paid about $283 for around $600 worth of items, WPXI reported.

Police said, according to the news station, that Bryant is linked to over 100 thefts in multiple states. Those states include Pennsylvania, Texas, Kansas and Ohio.

Bryant reportedly would ticket-switch items including items like smoke detectors and digital switches, according to a criminal complaint WPXI obtained.

Police say additional charges may be expected. He is facing theft charges from Oct. 11 in Cranberry Township which happened to be the same day he posted bail for Ohio Township.

His bail was set at $100,000, according to WPXI.