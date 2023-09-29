‘Life-threatening rainfall event’: Heavy rain leaving roads, subways flooded; some left stranded

NEW YORK — New York on Friday saw heavy rain that led to flooded streets, roads and even subways.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called the storm a “life-threatening rainfall event,” in a news conference Friday, according to the New York Times. Hochul declared a state of emergency as well, advising New Yorkers to say home. She also said those with basements should be preparing for the worst.

More than four inches of rain dropped in Brooklyn in about three hours. The National Weather Service warned that rainfall totals could be over eight inches in some parts of the tri-state area, CNN reported. Heaviest rainfall hit parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn Friday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning for Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. According to the Times, a flash-flood warning is usually issued for only “extreme and rare rainfall” were in effect for the Bronx, Staten Island and Jersey City in New Jersey were also given additional warnings.

“Some of our subways are flooded and it is extremely difficult to move around the city. Many of our area airports are experiencing delays. “If you are out and encounter a flooded area, roadway or subway station, do not enter and take necessary precaution. This is a dangerous weather condition and it is not over. I don’t want the gaps in heavy rain to give the appearance it is over. It is not. We could see eight inches of rain before the day is over,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a news conference, according to WABC.

Traffic remained at a standstill Friday with some water rising above the cars’ tires, according to the news outlet. Some drivers ended up having to abandon their cars.

“The rain isn’t over yet. It is extremely dangerous to travel on flooded streets. As rain continues to impact downstate areas throughout the day, don’t attempt to walk, bike, or drive in these conditions,” Hochul said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

No deaths related to the storms or critical injuries have been reported, according to The Associated Press.