Krystyna Pyszková of Czech Republic is crowned Miss World 2024

MUMBAI, India — Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic bested 111 other contestants and was crowned Miss World in India on Saturday.

>> Read more trending news

Pyszková, a 23-year-old law student and model, won the 71st pageant, according to CNN.

“Being crowned Miss World is a dream come true,” Pyszková said after being crowned at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. “I am deeply honored to represent my country and the values of ‘beauty with a purpose’ on a global platform.”

Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon was the first runner-up in the competition, The Associated Press reported. Aché Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago and Lesego Chombo of Botswana rounded out the final four, according to CNN.

The pageant was being held in India for the first time in 28 years, according to the Hindustan Times.

Contestants competed in a series of events during preliminary competition, including fitness, beauty, talent and public speaking, CNN reported. Several competitors advanced into the top 40 via a “fast track” procedure.

From there, the field was narrowed to 12 and then trimmed to eight.

The contestants participated in a question-and-answer session, speaking about topics that were discussed at the most recent G20 Summit, according to CNN.

Pyszková, a 23-year-old law student and model, spoke about removing the stigma and shame surrounding menstruation, saying that “being a woman is a gift,” the cable news network reported.

Pyszková replaces Karolina Bielawska of Poland, whose reign dates to March 2022. Because of scheduling issues, the pageant was not held in 2023, according to CNN.

This year’s pageant was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and Miss World 2013, Megan Young from the Philippines, according to the AP.

Miss World is widely viewed as the oldest international beauty pageant. It was founded in the United Kingdom in 1951 as a “bikini contest, CNN reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group