Krispy Kreme caper: Thief drives off with delivery van, 10,000 doughnuts

CARLINGFORD, Australia — Someone had a hankering for some doughnuts after a woman drove off with about 10,000 Krispy Kremes.

Police in New South Wales, Australia, said that a delivery driver was making stops in Newcastle when the van was taken from a service station in Carlingford at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Carlingford is north west of Sydney.

The van’s driver was inside the station when the woman hopped behind the wheel, making off with the vehicle and all of the Christmas-themed and classic Krispy Kremes.

Police are now looking for the van and the woman. They said “regrettably (the van was) not sprinkled with tracking devices,” News.com.au reported.

The head of the company’s supply chain in Australia and New Zealand, Lenny Reddy, said, “Our Krispy Kreme team is working to replace the 10,000 stolen doughnuts, which are handmade fresh each day, at their intended destinations,” 7 News reported.

In Australia, it costs about $4 in Australian currency for each doughnut so the delivery was worth about $40,000. That is about $2.65 in American money, or about $26,454, 9 News reported.