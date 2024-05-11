Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan headed to Preakness

Trainer Kenny McPeek announced that Kentucky Derby winner, Mystik Dan is heading to the 149th Preakness Stakes, according to The Associated Press.

“All systems go,” McPeek said Saturday, according to the AP. “The horse is doing fantastic.”

The Preakness Stakes is expected to take place on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, USA Today reported.

McPeek was skeptical at first for having the horse participate because of the quick turnaround from the derby but he consulted with the horse’s owners and made the decision together, USA Today.

"All systems go." - Kentucky Derby champion trainer @KennyMcPeek confirms Mystik Dan will be heading to #Preakness149! pic.twitter.com/A2rPXGrRdj — Preakness Stakes (@PreaknessStakes) May 11, 2024

Mystik Dan beat Sierra Leone and Forever Young by a nose at the Kentucky Derby. According to USA Today, officials had to look at photos before figuring out who actually won the race.

There will be just one other horse from the derby at the Preakness which is 17th place Just Steel, the AP reported. Just Steel has been trained by Hall of Famers D. Wayne Lukes, 88.

