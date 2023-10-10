Keanu Reeves plays catch with 9-year-old boy before concert in Houston

A 9-year-old boy got more than he bargained for while waiting for Keanu Reeves outside of Houston’s House of Blues where Reeves and his band were playing later that night, according to WBNS.

Reeves and his band Dog Star have been on tour for the past few months promoting the release of their new studio album, “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees,” Secrethouston.com reported.

Isiah and his brother Caleb were waiting for Reeves to show up along with their grandmother, who loves collecting celebrity autographs and memorabilia -- she calls it “fishing.” So far she’s landed about 100 autographs from people like Kevin Hart, Jeremy Renner, and Post Malone.

When Reeves first showed up in a van, they didn’t recognize him at first. His hair is a lot whiter than it looks in the movies, Caleb told WBNS.

Once they got his autograph, Isiah asked Reeves asked if they could play catch for a little bit. Reeves mumbled at first, so Isiah asked again, and Reeves said, ”Yeah, come on, let’s go.”

So the guy who played the quarterback in “The Replacements” and Isiah tossed a football around for about 30 seconds. Isiah noted that Reeves throws a great, tight spiral, WBNS reported.

When Isiah asked for a picture, that gave Caleb just enough time to get in a few tosses with the superstar.

