James Lewis, suspect in 1982 Tylenol murders, dies

James Lewis, the sole suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, died Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, told WBBM-TV that he was found dead in his apartment on Sunday afternoon. His death was “determined to not be suspicious,” the news station reported.

He was 76, according to WLS-TV.

In 1982, seven people aged 12 to 35 died after taking extra strength Tylenol that had been laced with cyanide, triggering the largest product tampering investigation in history.

Authorities charged Lewis with attempting to extort $1 million from Tylenol makers Johnson & Johnson, though no one was ever charged with murder in connection with the case due to a lack of evidence, officials said.

