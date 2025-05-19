Investigation into cause of Mexican Navy ship, Brooklyn Bridge collision continues

NEW YORK — Officials are still trying to determine what caused a Mexican Navy tall ship to crash into the Brooklyn Bridge.

Two crew members on board the than , a training ship, were killed and nearly two dozen were hurt on Saturday night when it collided with the iconic span, The New York Times reported.

The training tall ship’s masts snapped, but the bridge had no visible damage, CNN reported.

Eleven of those injured were listed in critical condition, the nine others were in stable condition, the Mexican Navy said.

The two crew members killed were identified as Adal Jair Maldonado Marcos and cadet América Yamilet Sánchez.

The ship and its crew of more than 200 sailors had been docked at the South Street Seaport Museum for five days for a portion of its global goodwill tour, leaving Pier 17 on Saturday at about 8:20 p.m.

The ship lost power and the current pushed it in the wrong direction, hitting the bridge. It was in a portion of the river that it was not supposed to go into, the Times reported.

The Associated Press reported that the tide had turned at the time of the ship’s sailing and that it was fast, heading up the East River with 10 mph winds.

The captain said the rudder was not working and he was not able to steer the ship.

It was supposed to refuel at a Bay Ridge dock and then embark on a journey to Iceland, one stop on its 15-nation tour, the AP and CNN reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating and gathering information from the voyage data recorder that will hopefully indicate why the ship lost power. Mexican authorities are also part of the investigation.

The ship was docked at Pier 36 on Monday as the investigation continued, The New York Times reported.

