Hundreds of flight delays impact American Airlines due to technical issue

American Airlines Airbus A320 airplanes at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport (PHX) in Arizona
American Airlines delays FILE PHOTO: A technical issue caused flight delays for American Airlines on Wednesday. (Markus Mainka/Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com)
American Airlines had more than 830 delays as it tried to fix a technical issue.

The company said on X that it was “actively troubleshooting” the issues, but did not give specifics other than to say there was a “technical issue impacting some of our maintenance applications.”

Bloomberg said that about 28% of the airline’s mainline flights were affected, but regional partners were not.

The American issue came hours after United also had a technical issue that grounded all flights in the U.S. and Canada, CBS News reported. The unspecified problem prevented flights from taking off for about 30 minutes.

