Game feed goes dark during Atlanta Falcons’ game-winning field goal

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons fans watching on television Sunday were on the edge of their seats during the final play of Sunday’s NFL game when Fox’s feed went black as Younghoe Koo attempted a game-winning field goal.

The Falcons were trailing 19-18 late in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans when quarterback Desmond Ridder led Atlanta on a late drive, USA Today reported.

Koo lined up to attempt a 37-yard field goal with two seconds to play, but just after his foot connected with the football, the screen went black.

Was it good? Did he miss?

Sorry the broadcast blacked out but the Falcons win

Fortunately for Atlanta fans, the glitch was momentary. The feed came back on just as Koo’s kick split the uprights.

And fortunately for Fox, the network was able to show a replay of the kick.

There was still a moment of despair as there was a flag on the play. But again, the football gods smiled on the Falcons. The Texans were called for offsides and running into the kicker.

The penalties were declined and the Falcons won 21-19 and improved to 3-2.

Atlanta will host the Washington Commanders in its next game.