Former NYPD commissioner subpoenaed in Georgia election interference case

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has issued a subpoena for former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik to testify in the first trial stemming from the Georgia election subversion case, WSB-TV reported.

>> Read more trending news

A grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 others on charges related to the investigation in August. Two of those charged, attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, are set to go on trial on Oct. 23.

Kerik was subpoenaed to testify in Chesebro and Powell’s trial last week, WSB reported. His attorney, Tim Parlatore, told the news station that Kerik was an unidentified co-conspirator described in the indictment handed down over the summer. Authorities allege he was involved in several meetings with lawmakers in Pennsylvania and Arizona, two states where Trump contested the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In a letter sent Monday to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, Parlatore demanded that his client get written assurance that he will not be prosecuted before he testifies, CNN reported. He said that if Kerik is not given immunity, he will invoke his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent, according to the news network.

“To be clear, Mr. Kerik has done nothing wrong and rejects your claim that he is a co-conspirator in any alleged criminal conduct,” Parlatore wrote, according to CNN. “You made the public accusation, so now you must live with the consequences of Mr. Kerik (and presumably all other alleged unindicted co-conspirators) invoking their 5th Amendment rights and refusing to testify.”

Kerik previously met with Jack Smith, the special counsel overseeing federal investigations involving Trump, The Associated Press reported. Parlatore told the AP that his client spoke with officials for about five hours on Aug. 7 and focused on actions taken by Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Kerik was not among the six unidentified, unindicted co-conspirators described in the indictment charging Trump in federal court in connection with efforts to block President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win, according to CNN.

2023 Cox Media Group