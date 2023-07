Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis involved in car crash

Republican presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a car crash Tuesday morning in Tennessee, according to his press secretary.

In a statement obtained by WFTV, WFTS and Fox News, Bryan Griffin said that DeSantis was in a wreck while traveling to an event in Chattanooga.

“He and his team are uninjured,” he said. “We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail.”

Chattanooga police described the crash, which happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near exit 153, as minor, WTVC-TV reported. Authorities told the news station that a motorcade was escorting DeSantis to a campaign stop when traffic slowed down, causing four of the cars in the motorcade to hit one another. Police told WTCV that one of DeSantis’ staff members suffered a minor injury in the collision.

DeSantis was expected to travel to Chattanooga for a fundraiser on Tuesday, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.