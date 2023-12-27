Fan died of heat exhaustion at Taylor Swift’s Rio concert, reports say

A fan at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert last month in Rio do Janeiro, Brazil, died of heat exhaustion, reports say.

Police said that Ana Clara Benevides, 23, collapsed on Nov. 17 while attending the first of Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Brazil at Nilton Santos Stadium, Reuters reported. She was taken to a medical station and was later moved to the Salgado Filho Hospital where she later died.

The temperatures that day in Rio do Janeiro were about 105 degrees Fahrenheit, The Associated Press reported.

Rio’s Forensic Medical Institute’s report said Benevides’ heat exposure led to cardiorespiratory arrest, according to the AP. The report said that Benevides did not have any substance abuse or preexisting conditions that could have contributed to her death.

Experts in the report said that she had “serious compromise of her lungs and sudden death,” because of the heat, the AP reported.

A police report listed “alveolar hemorrhage and polyvisceral congestion caused by diffuse exposure to heat” as her cause of death, Reuters reported.

Swift’s fans lined up hours before the show. Many fans accused organizers of not delivering enough water for over 60,000 people attending and were told they could not bring their own water into the show, the AP reported.