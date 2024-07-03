Trending

Drug-burritos: Woman arrested with tortillas stuffed with drugs in Taco Bell wrappers, police say

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Drugs in tortillas

Drug burritos Police in Tennessee said they found drugs wrapped in tortillas in Taco Bell wrappers. (Mt. Juliet Police Department/Facebook)

MT. JULIET, Tenn. — It wasn’t just extra cheese stuffed into tortillas and wrapped in Taco Bell wrappers.

Police in Mt. Julliet, Tennesse, said they found drugs that were packaged to look like food from Taco Bell.

In social media posts, officers said they found methamphetamine, LSD, THC and fentanyl-laced gummies, pills and pot in the car. They also found eight “drug burritos” with the drugs sealed in individual plastic bags, then covered in electrical tape, wrapped in tortillas and topped with Taco Bell wrappers.

The posts included images of the fast-food-looking stash.

The woman, whose name was not released, is from Nashville and had warrants out for her in three counties for various charges.


