Czech police: Shooting at Prague university leaves several dead, injured

A shooting reported Thursday at a university in downtown Prague has left several people dead or injured, according to Czech police.

The national Police of the Czech Republic did not immediately share more details on the number of victims or the extent of their injuries. There were “several people dead and dozens wounded,” according to Bloomberg News. A Czech television station reported that 10 people were killed, although authorities did not immediately confirm the report.

Czech Foreign Affairs Minister Jan Lipavský said in a statement posted on social media that the shooting happened in the Faculty of Arts at Charles University.

“My condolences to the families of the victims,” he wrote. “I think of the injured, their loved ones, the students and everyone affected by this appalling act.”

Police said they were responding around 3:15 p.m. local time (9:15 a.m. EST) to a shooting at a school in Prague’s Old Town. About 45 minutes later, police said the shooter “has been eliminated.”

Targ Patience, who was staying at an apartment near the scene of the shooting, told BBC News that he heard “a lot of gunshots” on Thursday.

“I looked out of my balcony and saw the police arrive,” he said. “A few officers were having a hard time stopping people walking towards the scene.”

Authorities closed the area as part of their investigation and urged people to stay away.

