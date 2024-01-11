Customs officers seize more than $1.2M of meth at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas — Customs officials seized methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $1.2 million at the Texas-Mexico border, authorities said Wednesday.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the seizure occurred Wednesday at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in Laredo.

A 62-year-old citizen of Mexico who was riding on a commercial bus was referred to a secondary inspection, according to the release.

After a canine and non-intrusive inspection of the man’s personal belongings, customs officers discovered 140.76 pounds of alleged methamphetamine in jars.

The narcotics had a street value of $1,294,367, customs officials said.

Customs officials seized the alleged narcotics and the passenger was arrested. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the incident, according to the news release.

“CBP officers are fully committed in safeguarding our borders and disrupting narcotic smuggling attempts carried out by transnational criminal organizations,” Alberto Flores, director at the Laredo Port of Entry, said in a statement. “This seizure demonstrates the result of our officers’ diligent work and dedication to the CBP border security mission.”

