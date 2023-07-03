Chinese water buffalo captured after roaming through Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in a Charlotte neighborhood were treated to an unusual sight on Friday -- a Chinese water buffalo roaming free.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control, officials received a call at about 4:42 p.m. EDT about three of the animals roaming near Leesburg Road and Hollyhouse Drive in east Charlotte, WSOC-TV reported.

Officials said the owner of the animals was at the scene with a livestock trailer, according to the television station.

Officers continued working the call overnight into Saturday, where they had contained the buffalo to an athletic field at Albermarle Road Elementary School. https://t.co/GW7uO46ay4 — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) July 3, 2023

An animal control official managed to round up the water buffalo, but one became frightened and bolted from the trailer, WSOC reported.

Four more officers and an enforcement supervisor joined in the chase, but after three hours they were unsuccessful. By Saturday morning, the buffalo had been contained to an athletic field at Albermarle Road Elementary School, according to the television station.

Animal control officials said the buffalo had become more agitated and aggressive, damaging its owner’s truck and charging at the owner’s employee, WSOC reported.

Because of the animal’s temperament, size and strength, officers and the owners agreed to euthanize the animal after it was captured, according to the television station.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department issued the owner of the animal a citation; owning a Chinese water buffalo is illegal in North Carolina, WSOC reported.

It was unclear how the animals originally escaped from the livestock trailer.

An investigation is ongoing.