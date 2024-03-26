Boy killed, 3 others wounded in shooting near South Florida convenience store

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — One boy was fatally shot and three other people were wounded in a shooting near a South Florida convenience store on Monday, authorities said.

According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Miranda Grossman, the shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. EDT in the 1800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pompano Beach, the Miami Herald reported.

WPLG-TV reported that the shooting occurred near a convenience store on the street.

Deputies arrived to find the boy suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Herald. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue paramedics transported the boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Three other people at the scene were wounded, the Sun-Sentinel reported. The sheriff’s office did not release their ages or genders. Grossman also did not release the age of the deceased boy, according to the Herald.

She added that paramedics took the three wounded victims to hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds, according to the newspaper.

It was unclear whether the shooter was still at large, or whether they were the deceased boy or one of the three wounded victims, WSVN-TV reported.

It was also unclear what led to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

