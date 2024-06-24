Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez receives 80-game ban for PED violation

CLEVELAND — Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez made his major league debut on Friday. Two days later, the second baseman was handed an 80-game suspension for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Martinez, 22, tested positive for clomiphene, a fertility drug listed on MLB’s banned substance list, The Athletic reported. The suspension is effective immediately.

He is the Blue Jays’ top-hitting prospect and was called up last week after shortstop Bo Bichette was placed on the injured list, ESPN reported.

In a statement, Martinez said he had spent the past two years trying to start a family with his girlfriend and was prescribed Rejun 50, a clomiphene tablet, during the winter after visiting a fertility clinic in the Dominican Republic, according to the sports news outlet.

“We wanted to keep this matter private, even within our family, and trusted the doctor who assured us this treatment did not include performance-enhancing drugs,” Martinez said in his statement. “Therefore, I made the mistake of not disclosing this to my team or the MLBPA.

“With that said, I took full responsibility for my negligence and accepted my suspension.”

Martinez, a native of the Dominican Republic, notified Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins after learning about the suspension on Saturday night, MLB.com reported.

“Extremely disappointed and surprised,” Atkins said before Sunday’s game in Cleveland. “We fully support the program and want a level playing field, and we’ll work with him to ensure he’s learned from this. Obviously, a big mistake. We’ll support him when he returns and through the process.”

Martinez went 1-for-3 in his major league debut on Friday, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

Martinez signed with the Blue Jays for $3.5 million in 2018, ESPN reported. He was promoted to Toronto after hitting 16 home runs in 63 games at Triple-A Buffalo.

During his past three minor league seasons, Martinez hit 86 home runs and had 257 RBI, according to ESPN.

Martinez will be eligible to return to the team for the final six games of the regular season but will be ineligible for any postseason games, the sports news outlet reported.

“Orelvis was upset, disappointed and pretty honest for a young kid when he told us,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Sunday. “He’s obviously humbled and knows he made a mistake. We’re going to support him through the process.”

