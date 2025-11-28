Black Friday: Streaming services offer holiday deals

As shoppers line up looking for holiday deals, several streaming services are also offering deep discounts this year.

Disney+ is offering a bundle that includes Hulu’s ad-supported tier for $4.99 a month for a year. It does not include ESPN and is only available to new and qualified subscribers. It does not include subscribers who have all three services bundled already or those who get it through their cable companies, Deadline reported.

The same bundle is usually $12.99 a month.

The bundle sale runs until Dec. 1.

Along with the discount, there will be “12 Days of Perks” for subscribers. Some of the current promotions include six months of DashPass and a discount on three-day Walt Disney World tickets.

HBO Max is cutting the cost of its streaming service by 70%. The ad-supported tier is being offered for $2.99 a month instead of the $10.99 a month.

The deal is also available through Dec. 1 and is for new and returning subscribers.

Starz has a similar discount, charging $3 a month, but it is only good for the first three months. Typically, it is $11.99 a month. The company has a second deal that charges $11.99 for an entire year.

Fox One is 50% off for the first two months, costing $9.99 a month instead of $19.99 a month or a 25% off deal for the first 12 months.

Either Peacock or Paramount+ is free if you are a Walmart+ member, paying $49 a year. Paramount+ is also offering a deal that is $2.99 a month for the first two months.

