American Airlines expands ‘gate lice’ tech to more than 100 airports

With more travelers heading to airports for the holiday, American Airlines is making sure passengers play by the boarding rules at even more airports.

The airline has installed new technology at more than 100 airports in the U.S. that will make an audible sound when someone tries to skip ahead in line, and board when it isn’t their turn, The Associated Press reported.

When the sound alerts gate agents that the passenger has skipped ahead of their position, they will be told to return to their rightful spot.

It can be overridden if a person is traveling with someone in an earlier boarding group, Forbes reported.

The system was tested at three airports last month.

Customers and employees apparently like the new system with senior vice president of airport operations Julie Rath telling the AP that it “has exceeded our expectations” and is “thrilled” it has expanded in time for Thanksgiving holiday travel.





