Almost PSL season: Starbucks to bring back Pumpkin Spice Lattes Aug. 26

It’s fall y’all (almost).

While the country is in a massive heat wave, and many may be thinking cold iced teas over steaming hot lattes, Starbucks has announced that it is bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte next month.

The coffee house chain announced on Monday that the PSL season will begin on Aug. 26.

If it is still a bit too warm for a piping-hot, pumpkin beverage, there will be some cooler options, including the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, the Ice Pumpkin Cream Chai.

But August won’t all be about pumpkin.

There will also be the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, a Pecan Cortado and Italian Sausage Egg Bites, the company said.

If a daily Starbucks stop isn’t on the menu, the company said its fall coffee and creamers are available online and in grocery stores, with the fall flavors of its ready-to-drink options will be in stores in early August for a limited time, and while supplies last.

Finally, if you just can’t wait a few more weeks for a PSL, you can make one at home. Starbucks has shared a DIY recipe so you can bring a little fall into the hot summer months.

© 2025 Cox Media Group