7-Eleven Day: How to get a free Slurpee Tuesday

7-Eleven is celebrating its 96th birthday Tuesday on its annual free Slurpee drink day.

>> Read more trending news

The convenience store chain, along with sister stores Speedway and Stripes, is offering customers a free small Slurpee drink at participating stores.

You just have to ask to get a free drink. Customers will get a small Slurpee as long as supplies last.

Select locations will also have limited-edition new Slurpee flavors including Sprite Lymonade Legacy, Summertime Citrus, Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar, and Hibiscus Lemonade, according to the company.

7-Eleven also offers cherry, pina colada, blue raspberry, Mountain Dew and Coca-Cola-flavored slushy drinks.

“To our awesome Slurpee drink fans: you asked, and we’re delivering by giving even more ways to redeem free Slurpee drinks and irresistible food deals to celebrate our 96th birthday,” Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s chief marketing & sustainability officer, said in a statement.

Loyalty members can also get $1 food deals on Big Bite Hot Dogs and pizza slices, along with other snacks Tuesday.

“As a part of our summer-long ‘Anything Flows’ campaign, we invite everyone to celebrate the next generation of Slurpee with us. No matter what your flow is, we have a Slurpee flavor to match, so come enjoy yours this Slurpee Day.”