6 people wounded during ‘targeted’ shooting in Atlanta neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA — Six people were wounded after gunfire erupted in an Atlanta neighborhood on Sunday evening, authorities said.
According to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a neighborhood in the southeastern section of the city at about 4 p.m. EST.
Lt. Germain Dearlove, homicide commander with Atlanta police, said that five men and a woman were wounded in what appeared to be a targeted attack, WSB-TV reported.
According to the Atlanta Police Department news release, five victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment and one person, who was grazed by a bullet, refused transportation to a medical facility.
One of the victims is in critical condition, WSB reported.
Dearlove said the victims appeared to be gathered in the front yard of a residence at 1090 Redfield Drive when someone walked up to the group and began firing a weapon, according to the television station.
Dearlove added that the victims appeared to exchange fire with the shooter or shooters, WSB reported.
Police have not released any information about suspects or a possible motive.
An investigation is ongoing.