11 injured after grizzly attacks schoolchildren, teachers on Canadian trail

Eleven people were injured -- two critically -- after a grizzly bear attacked a group of schoolchildren and teachers on a walking trail in western Canada on Thursday, authorities said.

In addition to the two critically injured victims were seriously hurt, emergency officials said. Officials with B.C. Emergency Health Services said seven other people were treated at the scene but did not require transport to an area hospital.

The attack occurred in Bella Coola, located about 435 miles northwest of Vancouver, at 1:46 p.m. PT.

BCEHS officials said they received a call about an “animal attack” on a trail near Highway 20.

The mother of a 10-year-old child in the classes of fourth- and fifth-graders told The Canadian Press that teachers fought off the attacking animal with bear spray.

Veronica Schooner said one male teacher “got the whole brunt of it” and was among the victims taken by helicopter from the scene.

Schooner’s son was so close to the bear “he even felt its fur,” she said.

“He said that bear ran so close to him, but it was going after somebody else,” Schooner said.

Acwsalcta School, an independent school run by Nuxalk First Nation in Bella Coola, said in a Facebook post that the school will be closed on Friday and counseling made available.

“It’s hard to know what to say during this very difficult time. We are so grateful for our team and our students,” the post said.

“We are devastated for the individuals and families impacted by the bear incident,” Nuxalk Nation Chief Samuel Schooner said in a statement.

“All individuals involved are receiving medical support and our priority is to ensure that they are safe.”

In a social media post, the Nuxalk Nation said the animal remained on the loose after the attack and warned community members not to “go looking for it.”

“It is understandable if you are feeling stressed and scared,” it said, adding that several transportation options are being offered so locals can avoid walking in the area.

Jayme Kennedy, the chair of the Central Coast Regional District, said in a statement that she was sending “heartfelt support to the Nuxalk Nation.”

“We are all feeling devastation as we try to understand the magnitude of the attack and navigate what has happened,” she said.

