10 stunning images of rare blue supermoon

Skywatchers who had a clear view of the heavens Wednesday night had a chance to glimpse a rare sight —a “blue supermoon.”

The second full moon of the month — a blue moon — appeared larger than normal because it was 18,000 miles closer to Earth than it is normally, CNN reported.

The last time this happened was in 2009. NASA said it won’t happen again until 2037.

Here are 10 stunning images of Wednesday’s blue supermoon:

1. Liverpool, England

Blue Supermoon A full blue moon rises behind the Royal Liver Building and the Liver Bird statues on August 30, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. In addition to its "supermoon" status (its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit), this particular full moon will be the second to occur in the month of August, the first having occurred on August 1, thus named "blue moon". (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

2. Cario

Blue Supermoon GIZA, EGYPT - AUGUST 31: A view of Super Moon known as 'Blue Moon' behind the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt on August 31, 2023. (Photo by Mohamed Elshahed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

3. Edinburgh, Scotland

Blue Supermoon The super blue moon sets between the Balmoral Clock and the Scott Monument in Edinburgh. The blue moon refers to the second full moon in one calendar month, which occurs approximately once every two or three years. This one is also supermoon - when the Earth's natural satellite will appear about 14% bigger and 30% brighter in the sky as it reaches its closest point to Earth. Picture date: Thursday August 31, 2023. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images) (Jane Barlow - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

4. Istanbul

Blue Supermoon ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 31: Cars drive across the July 15 Martyrs Bridge (Bosphorus Bridge) as the rare Super Blue Moon sets behind on August 31, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. The rare supermoon is an occurrence which won't happen again until 2037. The term "Blue Moon" does not refer to the color of the moon, but is the term used to signify the second full moon in a month. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

5. Los Angeles

Blue Supermoon LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 30: A super blue moon is seen above the stadium lights during the baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

6. Chicago

Blue Supermoon CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 30: People gather along North Avenue Beach as a super blue moon rises on August 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The super blue moon is not expected to appear again until 2037. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

7. San Francisco

Blue Supermoon SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 30: A full blue moon rises behind the San Francisco skyline on August 30, 2023 in San Francisco, California. The next super blue moon will not appear until 2037. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

8. Darwin, Australia

Blue Supermoon A super blue moon rises behind a ferris wheel located at Stokes Hill Wharf in the Northern Territory capital city of Darwin on August 31, 2023. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) (DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

9. Nablus, Palestine

Blue Supermoon The super blue moon is pictured over Nablus on August 31, 2023. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by ZAIN JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images) (ZAIN JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

10. Humber Refinery - South Killingholme, England

Blue Supermoon The super blue moon sets behind the Humber Refinery in South Killingholme. The blue moon refers to the second full moon in one calendar month, which occurs approximately once every two or three years. This one is also supermoon - when the Earth's natural satellite will appear about 14% bigger and 30% brighter in the sky as it reaches its closest point to Earth. Picture date: Thursday August 31, 2023. (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images) (Danny Lawson - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)



