Traffic moving after rollover crash on I-75 NB Wednesday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — I-75 Northbound was shut down for over an hour after a two-vehicle crash, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

>>ORIGINAL REPORT: I-75 NB closed after rollover crash

Traffic is moving again but at a slow pace, OHGO shows.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m., beyond Nicholas Road and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, the dispatch supervisor said.

The supervisor said reports he obtained said the crash was a rollover.

Traffic was at a standstill and was backed up past exit 50A near Dryden Road, according to OHGO.

>>I-TEAM: ‘It’s a disaster;’ Mail carrier robbery puts your money at risk, union president warns

No one was transported to the hospital, but dispatch supervisors couldn’t confirm whether or not anyone was injured.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused this crash and if any injuries occurred.













©2023 Cox Media Group