The surprising reason fewer children will travel home for Mother's Day this year

Mother's Day is just around the corner and millions of adult children will travel home for the holiday.

However, an increasing number of adult children won't be traveling home—because they are already living at home with their parents.

To better understand why and where adult children live with their parents, researchers at TruckInfo.net analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Federal Reserve. They found the following trends.

Graph showing percentage of adults living with parents by year. (Stacker/Stacker)

TruckInfo.net

Adult children are twice as likely to live with their parents than in 1967

Both men and women between the ages of 25 and 34 are twice as likely to live with their parents than in 1967. While there was a steady increase until the early 2010s, the figure has grown significantly in recent years.

Graph showing by year that as young men exit the labor force they are more likely to live with parents. (Stacker/Stacker)

TruckInfo.net

Economic factors like job stability and home affordability play a significant role in adult children living with parents

Since 1967, men have steadily exited the labor force and increasingly started living with their parents—suggesting a decrease in job stability and earnings opportunities have negatively impacted men "leaving the nest."

Even for men gainfully employed, many struggle to afford a home. Since 1984, the home-price-to-income ratio in the U.S. has nearly doubled—meaning homes are twice as expensive today than in 1984.

Graph showing by year the percentage of young adults living with parents vs the home-price-to-income ratio. (Stacker/Stacker)

TruckInfo.net

Young adults in coastal and southern states are more likely to live with their parents

Compared to the national average, adult children in coastal cities and the South are much more likely to live with their parents. Conversely, states in the Midwest and Mountain West are more likely to live with their spouses than the rest of the country.

Map showing where adults were more likely to live with parents. (Stacker/Stacker)

TruckInfo.net

Data sources and methodology

To calculate the percentage of adult children living at home, researchers sourced data from the U.S. Census Bureau and divided the number of adults ages 18-34 living at home with their parents by the total number of adults ages 18-34 in each geography. Population data, income data, and the age of first marriage data was also sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau. Labor force participation rates were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and home price information was sourced from the Federal Reserve.

To better compare cities of various sizes, large cities were defined as those with a population over 350k, mid-size cities as populations from 150,000-349,999, and small cities as populations from 50,000-149,999.