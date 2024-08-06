Strong second half lifts Germany over Greece 76-63 for first berth in Olympics semifinals

PARIS — (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 18 points and Germany overcame a sluggish start to beat Greece 76-63 on Tuesday and advance to the Olympics semifinals for the first time.

Dennis Schroder added 13 points and eight assists for the reigning World Cup champions, who will face the winner of France and Canada on Thursday. Germany’s previous best finish at the Olympics was seventh in 1992.

Germany is unbeaten at the Paris Games after going 3-0 in the group stage.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points for Greece, which was denied its first semifinals berth in Antetokounmpo’s first Olympics appearance.

Wagner entered the quarterfinals averaging a team-high 22 points per game but struggled to get going.

Greece led by 12 at one point, but Germany settled in and used a big third quarter to take a seven-point lead into the fourth. Germany started the final period on a 13-5 run to increase its lead to 72-57 with 1:50 remaining.

