‘You never know what you’ll see;’ Officers help raccoon with head stuck in jar near Cleveland

PAINESVILLE — A pair of police officers near Cleveland had to help a masked bandit get its head out of a jar.

Two Painesville officers spotted a raccoon struggling with a mayonnaise jar stuck in its head early Thursday morning, the department wrote on social media.

Officers Chad Balausky and Steve Ettinger were able to remove the jar.

The video also shows a police intern adding “a little hop” to get out of the way as the raccoon escaped, the department said.

“You never know what you’ll see on the night shift,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

