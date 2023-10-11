Volunteers prepare cabbage rolls for this year’s Sauerkraut Festival

Warren County is getting to host this year’s Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville.

Several volunteers are hard at work making 12,000 cabbage rolls.

Almost 200 parishioners and Knights of Columbus members at St. Augustine Church have been doing this for 53 years since the first festival happened.

They say all volunteers participate.

The volunteers also told News Center 7 they have lots of fun and it’s a great thing for the community.

“You have to do it about every hour, every 45 minutes,” said Joe Belanich. “When they are close to getting done, you have to do it more often.”

A cabbage roll costs about $6 at the festival and organizers are proud of the fact they have kept the rolls the same price for three years.

This year’s festival will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.

For information, visit this website.

