VIDEO: SUV crashes into vehicle, building in Ohio

READING — An SUV crashed into another vehicle before driving into another building in Ohio on Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Reading Road and security cameras captured it, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The security camera footage shows a tan-colored sedan attempting to turn left out of a gas station but getting hit by a white SUV, WCPO reports.

The SUV was driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into the sedan. It veered off and into a nearby house, WCPO said.

Both vehicles suffered heavy front-end damage.

Reading Police did not say if any driver got hurt or if there was significant damage to the home.

