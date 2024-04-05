Video shows massive fight involving teenagers in Ohio

CINCINNATI — Video shows a massive fight that broke out Sunday night in Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati FOP Queen City Lodge #69 posted the video on social media Tuesday.

The video shows two teens fighting in the street while dozens of others watch.

The group then surrounded a car in the street.

A few seconds later somebody fired a taser and the video shows the teens taking off running in different directions between a park and the John A Roebling Suspension bridge, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

One person was arrested after the fight.

