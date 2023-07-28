VIDEO: Ohio burglar falls through ceiling into recycle bin

A would-be bank robber in Ohio is in “the can” in more ways than one.

Huron Police officers responded to an alarm at the Vacation Land Federal Credit Union early Thursday morning.

They heard noises coming from the roof over the bank’s drive-thru.

Raw video shows a man dropping from the roof and straight into a blue recycling can, positioned under the roof access door.

The 27-year-old man was arrested while still in the can.

He is in custody at the Erie County Jail and being held on a $50,000 bond.

