Victim of possible abduction out of Ohio found safe, Kentucky State Police investigating

KENTUCKY — A possible abduction out of Ohio is being investigated by Kentucky State Police.

Around 1:46 p.m. on Oct. 31, Wayne County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Canal Road in Wooster Twp for a suspicious activity call.

Deputies found that a 24-year-old woman was taken against her will and placed in a vehicle.

When the vehicle began to leave the area, a witness followed attempting to stop it.

Several shots were fired from the vehicle which caused the witness to stop chasing. The suspect vehicle left the area.

Several agencies, including Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wooster, and Orville Police Departments assisted in the attempt to locate the vehicle.

The Kentucky State Police were notified of the situation as the investigation continued. Around 9″08 a.m. KSP located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Three suspects were taken into custody with pending charges. The victim was found safe, but she had sustained minor injuries. KSP recovered a handgun from the vehicle.

