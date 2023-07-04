US Marshals offer reward for Ohio man who shot, killed another

CLEVELAND — The United States Marshals offered a reward for information leading to the capture of a wanted fugitive from Ohio in association with a murder case.

>> TRENDING: Ohio mother, accused of killing 3-year-old son, receives $1M bond

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force offered a reward for the man wanted in connection to a murder on Cleveland’s West Side, WOIO reported.

Kemar Wallace, 37, the wanted fugitive, allegedly shot and killed Darren Daniels, 33, multiple times at an apartment in the 2600 block of Loop Drive after a verbal altercation, a spokesperson with the Cleveland Police Department said.

Following the altercation, Daniels stepped outside and Wallace fired his gun through the door, which hit the victim.

Daniels suffered life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

Wallace was known to have frequented the West Side and Rochester, New York, a spokesperson for the United States Marshals agency said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or send a web tip to their website.

The exact reward amount was the released at the time of reporting.

© 2023 Cox Media Group