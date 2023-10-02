UAW president joins Ohio workers on picket lines this weekend

TOLEDO — Thousands of United Auto Workers remain off the job to start the new work week.

The UAW went on strike on September 15 against the three automakers (General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford) after their contract expired.

UAW President Shawn Fain stopped in Toledo over the weekend to join workers on the picket line.

It came just after the UAW widened the strike with 7,000 additional workers joining the picket lines in Michigan and Illinois Friday.

Fain said the escalation came after GM refused to make meaningful progress in contract talks.

“The hardest part of this is we got a of things we got to fix,” he said. “We went backward for years. But, these corporations, they want to the fear out there. Now that if we get what we’re asking for, it’s going to kill the companies and kill the business. No. It’s not.”

Union officials are negotiating to get employees more pay and better benefits.

Automakers have argued that they can’t afford to meet UAW’s demands.

