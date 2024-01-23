State And Regional

Titans to hire Bengals offensive coordinator as next head coach, source says

By WHIO Staff

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 27: Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan looks on as Joe Burrow #9 prepares to run a drill during training camp workouts at the practice field outside Paul Brown Stadium on August 27, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to hire Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach, the Associated Press reported.

Callahan would replace Mike Vrabel, who was fired on Jan. 9 after six seasons.

>> Bengals fans among most loyal in NFL, new study says

Callahan came to Cincinnati in 2019 alongside head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

He is credited with aiding in the development of Joe Burrow.

The AP reported this deal has not yet been finalized.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read