Titans to hire Bengals offensive coordinator as next head coach, source says

CINCINNATI — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to hire Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach, the Associated Press reported.

Callahan would replace Mike Vrabel, who was fired on Jan. 9 after six seasons.

Callahan came to Cincinnati in 2019 alongside head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

He is credited with aiding in the development of Joe Burrow.

The AP reported this deal has not yet been finalized.

We will continue to follow this story.

