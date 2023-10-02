Tire marks visible after cars did donuts in middle of road on I-71 in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Tire marks were still visible after cars did donuts on Interstate 71 in Cincinnati last weekend.

>>RELATED: Police and residents searching for answers after ‘drifting’ cars close Dayton streets

There were reports of cars doing donuts and burnouts in the middle of road in two different places, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Tire marks could be seen in the Lytle Tunnel on I-71 after drivers brought traffic to a stop around 10 p.m. Saturday night at they burned rubber inside.

Witnesses told WCPO hundreds of people watched three cars do the same thing in Camp Washington at the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Hopple Street.

Some people were hanging out of the vehicles as they cars swung around the intersection repeatedly, according to video obtained by WCPO. Fireworks also crackled overhead, and the video also shows the cars do not have license plates on them.

>>RELATED: ‘It’s out of control;’ uprise in car theft causes frustration among Montgomery County residents

News Center 7 has previously reported that there have been ‘pop-up street takeovers’ and chaos at a Downtown Dayton intersection back in January.

Online video showed high performance cars doing donuts in East Third and South Jefferson Streets.

News Center 7 also reported last month people doing donuts with a stolen car in both the field and parking lot at Meadowdale High School.

The driver tried to run but was chased down and caught by students and faculty.

Images from Sky 7 show both the field and parking lot at Meadowdale High School had tire marks on them from people doing donuts with a stolen car.

>>RELATED: ‘What the Fast and Furious?;’ Residents concerned after ‘drifting’ cars close down Dayton streets

Legislation has been introduced in the Ohio statehouse by State Representatives Phil Plummer and Andrea White that would increase the penalty for participating or spectating in street take overs, according to WCPO.

The bill was referred to the Criminal Justice committee, according to the Oho Legislature website.

©2023 Cox Media Group