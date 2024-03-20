State And Regional

Tickets for Kelce brothers’ live show at University of Cincinnati go on sale TODAY

By WHIO Staff
Jason Kelce

By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — Jason and Travis Kelce are bringing their podcast “New Heights” to their alma mater, the University of Cincinnati.

Tickets for the show go on sale today at noon. Information on tickets can be found here.

The live show was announced on the jumbotron during the UC men’s basketball game earlier this month.

The show is scheduled for Thursday, April 11 at the Nippert Stadium.

The podcast launched in 2022 and it recaps moments from their personal lives, the NFL highlights, and more.

The announcement for the upcoming live show came just 5 days after Jason Kelce retired from his 13-season NFL career.

