Suspect accused of using lost credit card to buy thousands in merchandise at Ohio Target, Walmart

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of using a lost credit card to buy over $1,000 worth of merchandise.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that the suspect used a credit card lost by another shopper to buy things from the Target in Green and the Walmart and Speedway in Springfield Township on February 24th.

The sheriff’s office said he was accompanied by a minor female.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact the sheriff’s office detective bureau at (330) 643-2131.





















