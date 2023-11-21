Student brings ammunition to school, causing 3 Ohio schools to go on lockdown

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Three Ohio schools went on lockdown Monday, Nov. 20 when a student brought ammunition to school.

Our News Partners at WCPO reported that someone called the Ohio School Safety Tipline and gave a tip about a student with a gun.

After an investigation, Lakota Local Schools found the student did not have a gun but did have ammunition on him.

The student who is accused of bringing ammunition to school was identified as a male who attends Lakota West Freshman School, according to Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli.

“While I was a little surprised, we acted very quickly. Kids tell, kids talk, they noticed and social media is really the place where we pick up most of our clues. We don’t know that there’s an absence of a weapon until we do a thorough search, until we have conversations with students. So any time you bring anything that can be harmful to another person or to yourself, it’s concerning,” Lolli said.

The safety alert that was sent to the three schools said “Under the advisement of the West Chester Police Department, we have issued an internal lockdown at Creekside ECS, Lakota West Freshman, and Lakota Central High School based on a tip we received from the Ohio School Safety Tipeline. All students and staff are safe.”

West Chester Police notified everyone about the lockdown just before 2 p.m., WCPO reported.

However, parents were notified that the lockdown was over around 2:12 p.m.

“We all wish that students would never have to face these threats and never have to live under this insecurity in their learning environment,” Julie Shaffer, a Lakota board member, said.

The district said they don’t know what the student’s intentions were bringing ammunition to school, but they stressed that the student did not make a threat, WCPO reported.

“We’re glad that our students care enough to follow through with a tipline,” board member Kelly Casper said. “We always try to reinforce if you see something, hear something, say something.”

Lolli said that the potential expulsion of the student would be decided at the hearing.

