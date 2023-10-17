State troopers increasing enforcement as part of National School Bus Week

COLUMBUS — State troopers will be enforcing school bus violations this week.

This is part of National School Bus Safety Week that runs through Friday, October 20.

Troopers will be increasing enforcement efforts on school bus violations including passing a stopped school bus, school zone violations, and other school bus or school zone-related activity, an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

“School bus safety is a shared responsibility,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “During School Bus Safety Week, I encourage all Ohio drivers to commit to driving responsibly all year long.”

Since 2018, there have been a total of nearly 6,300 school-related traffic crashes in Ohio, including eight deaths, and almost 2,000 injured.

“Our commitment is protecting our students who ride school transportation every day,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Drivers are required to stop for school buses loading and unloading passengers. However, children must always check both ways and proceed with caution when crossing the roadway.”

Prior to stopping, school buses display yellow warning lights that warn the bus is about to stop. Once it does, red flashing lights and a stop sign are displayed. Drivers approaching a stopped school bus from either direction are required to stop at least 10 feet from the bus while the bus driver is receiving or dropping off students, OSHP said.

Drivers may not resume traveling until the bus starts moving.

