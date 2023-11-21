State troopers aim to reduce deadly crashes during holidays by increasing patrols

OHIO — Drivers should expect to see more state troopers on Ohio highways this holiday weekend.

>>RELATED: Local sheriff’s office increases traffic enforcement for upcoming holiday weekend

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be cracking down on safe driving starting Wednesday, Nov. 22 at midnight through Sunday, Nov. 26 at 11:59 p.m.

Traditionally, the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest times to travel each year, according to a spokesperson for OSHP.

The troopers will be looking for impaired drivers and seatbelt violations.

“Driving sober, belted, and focused on the road can help prevent senseless tragedies. I urge everyone to drive responsibly and to buckle up,” Governor Mike DeWine said.

Between Nov. 23 to 27, 2022, there were 18 deadly crashes that killed 19 people. Four instances include pedestrians that were shit, the spokesperson said.

Of the 14 crashes where pedestrians weren’t involved, seatbelts were not used in 11 of them.

>> 3 in critical condition after shooting at Beavercreek Walmart; police to give update this afternoon

12 of these deadly crashes were linked to alcohol and, or drugs, the spokesperson said.

“We hope everyone has a safe Thanksgiving. When you designate a sober driver, put your phone down and properly use safety belts, you are helping save lives,” Patrol Superintendent Colonel Charles A. Jones said.

If you see an impaired driver, drug activity, or stranded motorists, call #677.

©2023 Cox Media Group