State patrol urges Ohioans to drive sober; 219 OVI arrests made last New Year’s weekend

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol urges drivers who intend to celebrate the new year to plan ahead and designate a sober driver.

The New Year’s holiday reporting period began Friday, Dec. 29 at midnight and will end on Monday, Jan 1 at 11:59 p.m., according to a spokesperson from OSHP.

During the 2022-2023 four-day New Year’s holiday reporting period, 11 fatal crashes killed 13 people.

Of those crashes, alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in nine, the spokesperson said.

Two motorcyclists and one pedestrian were killed during the holiday reporting period.

Of the 10 fatalities where seat belts were available, eight people were not buckled up, the spokesperson said.

“When you’re ringing in the new year, remember driving impaired can have tragic and senseless consequences. If you feel different, you drive different,” OSHP Superintendent Colonel Chuck A. Jones said.

During last year’s four-day New Year’s holiday reporting period, 219 impaired-driving arrests were made, the spokesperson said.

If you see a driver that seems to be impaired or is stranded, call #677.

