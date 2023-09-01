State lawmaker removed from leadership position following 2nd domestic violence arrest

COLUMBUS — A state lawmaker has been removed from his leadership position in the house following a second domestic violence arrest over the weekend.

Republican state Rep. Bob Young was arrested on allegations that he violated a protective order by leaving voicemails for his wife, the Associated Press reported.

He was released on his own recognizance but must wear an ankle bracelet.

House Speaker Jason Stephens removed Young, the Summit County representative, from his position as a committee chair after his recent arrest, according to the AP.

Stephens previously asked Young to resign after his first arrest back in July.

News Center 7 reported Young was indicted on domestic violence and assault charges in July after being alleged to have struck his wife in the face following a fundraising party and throwing her cell phone into a pool to keep her from calling 911, a Summit County sheriff’s report said.

The charges are misdemeanors and not felonies and allow Young to maintain his seat, the AP said.

Young said in a previous statement that he did not believe his actions were criminal and that loves his family.

