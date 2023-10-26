Spooky! Ohio among list of ‘Spookiest’ states in country

OHIO — Ohio is ranked among the ‘spookiest’ states in America in 2023.

>>Rats! 3 Ohio cities among list of most ‘rattiest’ spots in the US

Vivint has released a list comparing U.S. cities and states on a range of factors.

This includes the number of ghost sightings to how many haunted house attractions there are per 100,000 people and ranked them according to their scores.

Ohio is the fifth spookiest state in America. It ranks third overall for ghost sightings and fifth for the number of haunted places.

As for cities, Columbus is the ‘spookiest’ city in Ohio.

Among all U.S. cities, Columbus is No. 34 overall and ranks No. 23 in the country for its number of haunted places.

Mansfield is the second ‘spookiest’ city in the state.

It ranks No. 39 among all U.S. cities and eighth in the nation for haunted house attractions per capita.

To see the full study, visit this website.

©2023 Cox Media Group