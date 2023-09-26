‘She still fears retaliation;’ Alleged rape victim sues former ICE officer, federal government

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati ICE officer Andrew Golobic and the federal government are being sued for damages by one of Golobic’s alleged rape victims.

Golobic is scheduled to go on trial in November on sex trafficking charges, according to our news partners WCPO in Cincinnati.

>> Prosecutors approve charges for DPS employee seen on video hitting nonverbal student

According to the lawsuit, Golobic raped an undocumented Mexican woman at his home.

“He forced her to have sex with him in exchange for his cooperation in allowing her to stay here,” the alleged victim’s attorney Konrad Kirchner said. “She still fears retaliation.”

>> Police: Over 80 shots fired into Miami Township house

Golobic is charged with sex trafficking in connection with allegedly raping two women he supervised in an immigration program. Court records show that both alleged victims were detained in the Cincinnati area and required to report to Golobic.

Federal Prosecutors say Golobic used ICE databases “as hunting grounds for victims.”

>> Longtime broadcast veteran Don Brown dies at 63

Golobic served as an ICE officer from 2015 to 2020. He is also being charged with falsifying evidence and tampering with witnesses. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond.

ICE Officers used a phone app to track undocumented residents under their supervision, according to the lawsuit. Golobic told her to communicate with him on his cell phone when the alleged victim’s app didn’t work.

>> Recently released sexual predator arrested in Sidney

Golobic withheld the woman’s passport unless she came to his home where he forced her to have sex with him in exchange for the passport.

The alleged victim rejected Golobic’s sexual advances until he made comments that made her believe he would retaliate against her undocumented family and friends. She then returned to his home where he raped her again, according to the lawsuit.

>> Amazon sued by FTC, 17 states; accused of maintaining monopoly in online retail

“She still fears retaliation,” Kircher said. “She still fears that she may be deported. And it was that fear for a short period of time that allowed Golobic to exploit her before she reported it.”

The alleged victim is suing the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the United States of America for compensatory damages in excess of $75,000, punitive damages, and other fees and costs.

>> Local city offices closed Friday afternoon for employees to attend annual event

“The government is responsible for compensating my client for the harm that she has gone through and that harm has been extensive,” Kircher said.

According to Kircher, the lawsuit may play a role in changing policy.

>> ‘Very convincing;’ Area police department warns residents of recent phone scam

“We’re trying to get closer supervision of agents of the government when they have exclusive control over vulnerable populations,” Kircher said.

Golobic and the federal government have yet to respond to the lawsuit.

©2023 Cox Media Group