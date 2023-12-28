Several Ohio lawmakers who sponsored swatting legislation become targets of similar calls

OHIO, USA — At least four Ohio lawmakers were victims of ‘swatting calls’ on Tuesday.

Our news partners at WBNS reported that a call was allegedly made claiming to be coming from several different political leaders’ homes, including Representative Kevin Miller, former Representative Rick Carfagna, Senator Andrew Brenner, and Attorney General Dave Yost.

The leaders said they think they were targeted because of the swatting bill they passed last year, adding criminal penalties to these types of calls.

“I saw several cruisers, sheriff’s deputy cruisers coming and stopping. At that point, I thought something is not good here, what in the world is going on?” Miller said.

Miller, a former Ohio State Highway Patrol commander, was home with his children when several Licking County Sheriff’s deputies showed up at his door Tuesday afternoon.

“He said we have a report of a shooting there, it obviously looks like this is going to be a swatting incident,” Miller said.

Miller sponsored the swatting legislation that passed and went into effect in April.

“[The law] creates a specific offense for swatting. If you are convicted of swatting, it’s a fourth-degree felony, unless there’s an injury in which case the penalties are increased to a second-degree felony,” Miller said.

Miller said he sponsored the legislation because of the dangers of swatting calls.

“Officers put themselves at risk each and every day. For someone to pull off a hoax like this, putting them at risk, the other motorists at risk. It is very aggravating,” Miller said.

No one was hurt responding to the swatting calls. Miller said he hopes those behind the calls will be held responsible.

“My biggest frustration once again was the wasted resources, all those officers that responded to something that was a complete hoax,” Miller said.

Sen. Brenner recieved two swatting calls on Tuesday, he plans to talk to congressional leader about federal penalities for these calls.





