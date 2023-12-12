‘Scoop! There it is;’ Winners announced in 2023 Name-A-Snowplow contest

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Turnpike on Monday announced the eight winners in the 2023 ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ contest.

The winners of the second annual naming contest, announced on Dec. 9, had until Nov. 20 to submit their names, our news partners at WOIO reported.

More than 3,600 names were submitted, and nearly 8,100 votes were cast on ohioturnpike.org during this year’s contest

The 2023 contest winners are:

Don’t Flurry Be Happy: Denise Hocevar-Rendlesham (Chagrin Falls)

Blades of Flurry: Cameryn Wise (Waterville)

We’re Off To See The Blizzard: Philip Metro (Painesville)

Hang On Scoopy: Steven Borzymowski (Sandusky)

Scoop! There It Is: Annette Soule (Lorain)

Who Let The Plows Out: Christie Williamson (Akron)

I’ve Got Friends In Snow Places: Jacqueline Flowers (Austintown)

Fast and Flurrious: David Kelso (Boardman)

The trucks will be at each of the Turnpike’s eight maintenance buildings along the 241-mile roadway.

The trucks will be used for this winter season.













